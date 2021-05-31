Louisiana senators want temporary sales tax to be permanent

Opponents said while they agree Louisiana needs to spend more on transportation improvements, they disagreed with extending a temporary sales tax to come up with the cash.

“We promised people it would roll off,” said Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, a New Orleans Democrat.

Sen. Joe Bouie, also a New Orleans Democrat, noted sales taxes hit the poor harder than other consumers, because they take a larger share of poor people's income when they pay the tax. And Louisiana already has the second-highest combined average state and local sales tax rate in the nation at 9.52%, falling behind only Tennessee, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation.

Ward said Louisiana can't afford to “push the ball down the road and wait for some other possibility to come along to fund our infrastructure."

But the idea comes as Louisiana is receiving billions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid that can be spent on roadwork and as another debate is ongoing in Washington about sending more infrastructure money to states.