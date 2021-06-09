Louisiana session enters final stretch, with taxes unsettled

Democrats were still trying to push several tax break ideas, including the removal of state sales taxes from purchases of diapers and feminine hygiene projects and continuation of a 2018 expansion of a tax break program for the working poor called the Earned Income Tax Credit. They secured final passage Wednesday of a new tax credit program for businesses hiring disadvantaged youth, a program capped at $5 million annually.

Rep. Ted James, a Baton Rouge Democrat and head of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, said the remaining Democratic-backed tax break proposals faced resistance from some GOP lawmakers.

“We’ve got some folks who would just rather help corporations than poor people,” James said.

Meanwhile, Senate President Page Cortez and other GOP Senate leaders were pushing to steer some of the state sales tax charged on purchases of cars and trucks to road and bridge projects, to chip away at a multibillion-dollar backlog of infrastructure work. But that would strip dollars from the state general fund that are used to pay for health care programs, education, public safety services and other government operations.