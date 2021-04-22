Louisiana smokable medical marijuana bill starts advancing

Committee Chairman Larry Bagley, a Republican from Stonewall, said a recent poll of voters in his district, which he described as “very conservative,” showed overwhelming support for the medical marijuana program to ease patients' suffering and improve their quality of life.

“This is all about trying to make life better,” Bagley said.

The only lawmaker to vote against the measure was Rep. Robby Carter, a Democrat from Amite who represents a rural district. He didn't speak about his opposition during the committee discussion of the bill.

As he seeks to broaden the medical marijuana program, Magee also is proposing to tax the new therapeutic products that would be available if the House and Senate back the expansion bill.

A separate measure from Magee that won passage from the House in a 71-24 vote Wednesday would apply the state's 4.45% sales tax to smokable medical marijuana products — but not to the current cannabis products offered to patients. The dollars raised would be earmarked to transportation projects.