Louisiana social studies standards review sparks controversy

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A routine update of Louisiana’s social studies standards for K-12 public schools has been delayed amid criticism the proposed benchmarks would paint an overly negative picture of America on race relations and other issues.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told The Advocate that because of the heavy feedback sparked by the review, he is pushing back the next public hearing of a 27-member committee overseeing the standards rewrite from July 31 to Sept. 25.

“It is sensitive,” Brumley said. “This is politically combustible.”

Republican Rep. Ray Garofalo, the former chairman of the House Education Committee, and other conservatives are complaining the proposed benchmarks being considered as part of the standards rewrite would advance a bleak view of the nation’s past.

“There is no reason to make students feel guilty,” Garofalo said during a five-hour June 26 hearing on the standards. He added: "We should teach the good things about this country.”