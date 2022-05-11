 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louisiana state income tax filing deadline is Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Revenue is reminding people that the state income tax filing deadline is almost here. A news release notes that the deadline is Monday, and anyone who wants an extension must ask before then.

Taxpayers can file their returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers. They can also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software. Or they can print and mail state returns, which are available at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms.

The department notes that while a filing extension allows more time for the paperwork, it does not extend the payment deadline. Unless the taxpayer gets an installment agreement, payments submitted after May 16 are subject to penalties and interest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

