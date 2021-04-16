Louisiana state trooper suspended for causing fatal crash

Officials said that in addition to the 720-hour suspension, Reeves will face future restrictions on overtime hours and vehicle use. He must successfully complete additional training in remedial driving and patrol operations.

“All of these measures are directed toward correcting conduct to ensure that Trooper Reeves can safely perform his job duties upon his return to work,” officials said in a statement. “The tragic loss of life as a result of this incident will never be forgotten.”

State police leaders found that Reeves violated internal policies by driving too fast without his emergency lights on and failing to wear a seatbelt. He also violated a policy that requires troopers to avoid reckless driving.

The suspension announcement comes during a time of turmoil for the agency, where leaders face a series of scandals at the Monroe-based Troop F, including several incidents where troopers are accused of brutally beating Black suspects. Four troopers have been arrested in recent months.