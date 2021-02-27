Louisiana State University board settles $810M energy deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University's governing board has agreed to enter into an $810 million energy contract for outside companies to operate, maintain and improve the campus' energy plants for three decades.

The deal had grown controversial amid fighting about which contractor should be elected, closed-door negotiating with companies and the lack of a public bid process.

The Advocate reports that the final agreement, adopted by the LSU Board of Supervisors, involves two contractors: Enwave Energy Corp. and a joint venture that includes Baton Rouge businessman Jim Bernhard and the national firm Johnson Controls Inc.

The agreement over how to modernize aging campus energy systems that heat, cool and power the university calls for Enwave to operate and maintain LSU’s energy plants for the next 30 years. Louisiana Energy Partners will design and build LSU’s energy plant and distribution systems.

If more upgrades and infrastructure are needed in the future, Enwave will have the chance to finance them. Louisiana Energy Partners will also have the chance to design, build and finance future building mechanical system upgrades in the future.