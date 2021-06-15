Louisiana steers federal money to infrastructure upgrades

A newly created 10-member commission of lawmakers will decide which community water and sewer systems should share in the money. The commission’s required to hold its first meeting sometime this month to start setting up the process for sifting through applications.

“There will likely be more requests than we have money in a $300 million program,” said Senate President Page Cortez, a Lafayette Republican. “The hope is we can use other sources of funding” to combine with the federal pandemic aid to finance the work.

Treasurer John Schroder's office will oversee grant programs to steer $4.5 million to movie theater operators who lost business during the pandemic and $10 million to timber harvesting and hauling businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The Department of Revenue will administer a $10 million aid program that will give grants to nonprofits and small businesses. The Board of Regents will spend $5 million on efforts to bolster the state's ranks of nurses and other health care workers. Gov. John Bel Edwards' Division of Administration will split $50 million among the state's ports to replace revenue lost because of the coronavirus outbreak and to improve security measures.