Louisiana tax rewrite again drawing business resistance

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers trying to muscle through a wide-ranging rewrite of Louisiana's tax laws Wednesday ran into the same problem that has bedeviled previous legislative efforts, opposition from special interest groups trying to protect tax breaks given to industry.

The House Ways and Means Committee, which handles tax measures, delayed votes on two bills aimed at paring back the myriad of tax breaks that Louisiana has on the books. Neither one had an analysis yet from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Office of how much money would be saved from cutting the tax breaks.

But a bigger hurdle to passage looms.

Rep. Stuart Bishop, the Lafayette Republican who chairs the House committee, acknowledged the opposition to his 100-page proposal to eliminate an array of tax exemptions, credits, deductions and rebates. He called it “the most controversial bill I've ever handled.”

Lined up to testify against the idea were lobbyists representing many of the businesses that would lose the tax breaks, including banking, the chemical industry, oil and gas companies, insurance companies and more.