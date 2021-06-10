Louisiana tax swap plans win final passage to reach ballot

Louisiana allows taxpayers to deduct the federal income taxes they pay from the computation of their state income taxes. When federal income taxes go up, Louisiana collects less in state taxes. When federal income taxes go down, state tax collections rise.

That leaves Louisiana's treasury harmed or helped by decisions out of state control — a situation that tax experts, economists and government watchdog groups have lamented for years.

The right-leaning Pelican Institute for Public Policy praised the tax package as starting “the process of simplifying our overly complex and burdensome tax code that has sent jobs and opportunity to other states and hurt Louisiana’s families for far too long.”

The left-leaning Louisiana Budget Project raised concerns. Jan Moller, head of the organization, objected that the tax changes would benefit business and higher-income taxpayers more than low- to moderate-income taxpayers. He also criticized triggers in the bills that could lower corporate franchise and personal income tax rates in later years if Louisiana sees certain revenue growth.

“It puts tax cuts at the front of the line," Moller said. "I think it’s bad policy for 2021 legislators to make this decision for future legislators who may have different priorities,” Moller said.