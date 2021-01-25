 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louisiana taxpayers can start filing 2020 returns on Feb. 12
View Comments
AP

Louisiana taxpayers can start filing 2020 returns on Feb. 12

{{featured_button_text}}

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's revenue department announced Monday it will start accepting and processing 2020 personal income tax returns on Feb. 12, the same date federal tax returns can begin being filed.

State individual income tax returns and payments for 2020 are due May 17.

The Department of Revenue is encouraging people to file their returns electronically through the state's free web portal. Paper tax forms also are available online at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms.

Filings may be trickier this year, because of tax implications from federal COVID-19 relief aid.

For example, the revenue department noted that federal unemployment assistance is subject to state income tax, as are one-time $250 hazard payments the state handed out to certain frontline workers who stayed on the job in the early days of the pandemic.

Taxpayers due refunds can expect them within 45 days of the filing date if they submit the information electronically, or within 14 weeks if they file paper returns, according to the revenue department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
National

Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pardoned former chief strategist Steve Bannon in the final hours of his White House term as part of a flurry of clemency action that benefited more than 140 people, including rap performers, ex-members of Congress and other allies of him and his family.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden during primetime: 'democracy has prevailed'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News