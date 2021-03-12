Louisiana tells providers they must use vaccines in 7 days

“We want to get a shot in as many people’s arms as possible,” said Edwards spokesperson Christina Stephens.

The Democratic governor widened vaccine eligibility earlier this week to much of Louisiana's adult population, offering shots to anyone 16 and older who has among two dozen high-risk medical conditions, including high-blood pressure, diabetes and asthma. People who are overweight or who are smokers also are on the list.

Hall told providers that all first doses of vaccine need to be used within a week of arrival. If a provider isn't using the vaccine in that time or is not correctly logging its usage in the state's immunization tracking system, it won't receive future doses.

“It is the unambiguous expectation of the immunization program that all allocated/delivered doses be used within a 7-day time frame, and that vaccine providers be cognizant of this expectation when placing their weekly vaccine requests,” Hall wrote.