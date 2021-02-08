 Skip to main content
Louisiana to ban oyster harvest on 4 reefs to boost numbers
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Aiming to increase the numbers of oysters spawning in public waters, Louisiana is taking steps to forbid harvesting on four artificial reefs.

The reefs are east of the Mississippi River in St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries published the notice Thursday. That gives the public an opportunity to comment on restricted access on 40 acres of reef.

Settlement money from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil disaster will cover the $9.7 million cost of improvements at the reefs at Lake Machais, Mozambique Point, Petit Pass and Bay Boudreaux.

