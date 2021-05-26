 Skip to main content
Louisiana to expand early voting for presidential elections
AP

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will add four days to Louisiana’s early voting period for presidential elections, after state senators Wednesday gave final passage to the proposal with a unanimous, bipartisan vote.

The bill by Rep. Frederick Jones, a Democrat from Bastrop, will increase in-person early voting for the presidential elections from seven days to 11 days. The measure heads next to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is expected to sign it into law.

Louisiana's majority-GOP Legislature has avoided many of the contentious discussions held in other states where Republicans have pushed bills to limit voter access to the polls.

———

The bill is filed as House Bill 286.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

