 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Louisiana treasurer: $5.6M in tax refunds remain unclaimed

  • 0

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers haven't cashed more than $5.6 million in state income tax refunds, and the money has been sent to the state's unclaimed property program.

Treasurer John Schroder said the funds were received from the Department of Revenue and are owed to nearly 22,000 residents and businesses around Louisiana.

People who think they may have an unclaimed refund can search online at the treasury department's website or call the agency at 888-925-4127.

“If you haven’t checked your name in our database in a while, there’s no better time than today. In fact, the amounts received in income tax refunds this year range from a few dollars to up to six figures,” Schroder, a Republican, said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Kenosha officer says he told supporters to 'go home' during 2020 unrest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News