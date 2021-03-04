Louisiana uses single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for large events

Demand continues to exceed the available supply of vaccine doses, in Louisiana and across the nation. But the introduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — on top of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have been available for months — will help to boost supplies.

Public health officials are particularly excited about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it's a one-dose shot, rather than the two doses required for the Pfizer and Moderna immunizations, and it doesn't require ultra-cold storage, making it easier to transport and store.

That makes it a good candidate for mass vaccination events.

“These events, while important, are just one piece of the larger puzzle that is our vaccine rollout. To ensure everyone has access to the vaccines, including our underserved communities, we know we need a mix of options — hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and targeted community events," Phillips said.

Nearly 16% of the state’s total population has received at least the first dose of the two-dose vaccine regimens available, according to state health department data. Louisiana ranked 37th among states Thursday in the number of vaccine doses administered per capita, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

