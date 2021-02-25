Louisiana vaccine distribution slated for another boost

More than 1.6 million of Louisiana’s 4.6 million residents have access to the coronavirus shots — but most of them can only get vaccinated if they schedule their own appointments through the network of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and community vaccine sites administering the doses.

About 13% of the state's total population has received at least the first dose of the two-dose vaccine regimens available, according to state health department data. Edwards credited the vaccine with helping to shrink the number of people hospitalized with the COVID-19 disease.

Those hospitalizations topped 2,000 in January but have steadily declined since then, dropping to 679 on Thursday.

“I think there are the earliest signs that the vaccinations are making a difference,” Edwards said.

The Democratic governor targeted the state's earliest vaccine doses to frontline health care workers, people in nursing homes and the elderly in an effort to lessen the pressure on hospitals by protecting their staff and immunizing those most at risk for severe impacts from COVID-19.

Edwards expanded eligibility Monday to teachers and K-12 school staff, day care workers and people age 55 to 64 with certain preexisting conditions.