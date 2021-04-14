 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louisiana vaccine hotline helping book people for shots
0 comments
AP

Louisiana vaccine hotline helping book people for shots

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Louisiana vaccine hotline helping book people for shots

Louisiana's Department of Health held a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Broussard, La., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Wat Thammarattanaram Lao Buddhist Temple to help expand vaccine access and overcome hesitancy as the state looks to increase the share of residents who are vaccinated for COVID-19 after ranking among the lowest per capita in vaccination rates among states across the country. Saturday, April 10, 2021.

 Scott Clause

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 1,000 people have called into Louisiana's coronavirus vaccine hotline since it launched a week ago, and one-third of those callers have signed up for vaccination appointments, according to state health department data released Wednesday.

Louisiana launched the hotline at 1-855-453-0774 last week to help people schedule appointments and to connect those reluctant about getting the shot to medical professionals who can answer questions. It's part of a broader statewide effort to try to overcome vaccine reluctance.

As of Wednesday morning, the health department said the hotline had received 1,063 calls, and 348 of those had registered to get their vaccines. Another 99 people expressed interest in appointments, but ran into problems because they needed to register online first with a nearby vaccine distributor, according to the department.

Anyone age 16 and older in Louisiana is eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. Hotline hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Reading Ranch

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+5
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist
National Politics

Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Congress to know he's sincere about cutting a deal on infrastructure, but Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden's premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News