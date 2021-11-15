 Skip to main content
Louisiana voters select 3 new lawmakers in latest election

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana voters have filled three vacant state legislative seats in the just-ended election, without needing runoffs and with no changes to the partisan makeup of the Legislature.

Results from the secretary of state's office showed that Republican Jeremy Stine will head to the Louisiana Senate, while Democrats Adrian Fisher and Delisha Body will take over House seats.

Stine, marketing director for his family's lumber business, defeated two opponents to win a state Senate seat representing the Lake Charles-based 27th District. The seat was open because Republican Ronnie Johns left the position to take a job leading Louisiana's Gaming Control Board.

In northeast Louisiana, Monroe-based businessman Fisher defeated two other Democrats to take the House seat representing the 16th District. The seat was open after Democrat Frederick Jones was elected to a district court judgeship.

In New Orleans, Boyd, a real estate broker, won the 102nd District House seat. That seat was vacated by Democrat Gary Carter when he was elected to the state Senate seat previously held by his uncle, Democrat Troy Carter, who was promoted to the U.S. House.

The secretary of state's office expects to certify the election results at the end of November.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

