Louisiana voting machine search halted amid vendor complaint

“We hoped the new solicitation would err on the side of inclusivity to ensure the state has the opportunity to evaluate all the best election systems available,” Mathis wrote in a Friday letter to Tregre and Ardoin.

Upon receipt of the letter, Tregre responded with a “stay of solicitation" stopping the bid process. Tregre wrote that she was treating Hart InterCivic's complaint as an official protest under the law.

Mathis replied in a Friday email that the company hadn't intended to “invoke a protest,” but rather to “open a dialogue.” But company spokesman Steven Sockwell on Saturday applauded Tregre's approach.

“The state’s decision to stay the process appears to be a strong validation of the questions we raised,” Sockwell said in a statement. “We’re encouraged by the state’s quick action to briefly pause the solicitation, and look forward to hearing its response to our specific questions on requirements in the (bid solicitation) that may be exclusionary."

Ardoin disagreed with Tregre's decision.

In a statement, Ardoin spokesperson Tyler Brey called the temporary hold “premature at best" and said it appears to violate bid solicitation requirements for a question-and-answer period with interested vendors.