 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Louisiana: What to expect on election night

  • 0

Louisiana’s lone U.S. Senate race features Republican incumbent John Kennedy, who is seeking a second term. The former state treasurer, who has mostly provided a safe Senate vote for Republicans and been a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, faces a crowded field of 12 challengers.

Among them are Democrats Luke Mixon, a commercial airline pilot endorsed by Gov. John Bel Edwards; and Gary Chambers Jr., who drew national attention earlier this year for an online ad that shows him smoking marijuana. However, it has been 14 years since Louisiana voters have elected a Democratic U.S. senator. Kennedy has raised an astounding $36 million in his reelection bid — 10 times as much as his Democratic challengers combined.

People are also reading…

Louisiana’s seats in the U.S. House are viewed as safe for the incumbents, including Minority Whip Steve Scalise. All incumbents are running for reelection. Republicans hold five of the six seats.

Louisiana’s most closely watched race is for the 3rd Congressional District where GOP Rep. Clay Higgins is seeking a fourth term. The former sheriff’s deputy faces a challenge from fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt, a prosecutor from Lafayette who has drawn bipartisan support from Higgins’ critics.

In addition, voters will have eight constitutional amendments to consider on the November ballot, including removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime.

Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:

ELECTION NIGHT

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time (9 p.m. ET).

HOW LOUISIANA VOTES

Some races could be decided Nov. 8 but some likely won't, due to the state’s unique “jungle” primary. Under this system all candidates, regardless of party, run against each other on the same ballot. If no one candidate tops 50% in that primary, the top two vote-getters advance to a runoff in December.

Most of Louisiana has voted in person on Election Day. But the percentage who vote early has been steadily increasing, topping 45% in 2020. Most of those early votes are cast in person, though the mail-in vote has been steadily increasing.

The state has placed a number of restrictions on mail-in voting. People can vote absentee if they are unable to vote in person on Election Day, but an excuse is required. Permanent absentee status is available to the elderly and the permanently disabled. Notary and/or witness signature is required with a returned mail/absentee ballot. In 2020, about 8% of the votes came through mail-in ballots.

Democrats tend to do well in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, but Louisiana is considered a red state. In both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, the Democratic candidate won only 10 of the state’s 64 parishes. Trump won the state with 58% of the vote in both contests.

DECISION NOTES

The AP will count votes and declare winners in 18 contests in Louisiana, including a U.S. Senate race, five U.S. House races and eight state constitutional amendments.

The AP does not make projections or name apparent or likely winners. The AP will make a call only when it becomes clear that a trailing candidate no longer has a path to victory. Should a candidate declare victory before the AP makes a call, we will cover newsworthy events but will note that the AP has not declared a winner and will make clear why we believe the race is too close or early to call.

The AP may call a statewide or U.S. House race in which the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5% or less, if we determine the lead is too large for a recount to change the outcome. In Louisiana, a candidate or party may request the recount of absentee and early voting ballots by filing a written request by the end of the fourth day following an election.

Q: WHAT’S CHANGED SINCE THE PANDEMIC ELECTION OF 2020?

A: State legislation in 2021 allowed all parishes to process absentee ballots before the election; pre-election processing was previously limited to parishes with 1,000 or more absentee ballots. That should speed up the count on election night.

Another piece of legislation that year required all parish election offices to remain open until all precinct results, absentee and early results have been submitted. Another created a Voting System Commission and required that any new voting system procured by the secretary of state follow certain requirements, including that voting system servers be located in the state and that the system produce auditable, voter-verified paper records.

Q: HOW LONG DOES COUNTING USUALLY TAKE?

A: Counting of most races is usually completed the night of the election or very early the next morning, although some races may remain uncalled if the margin is too close. In the November 2020 election, the AP finished counting all votes early the following evening.

Q: WHAT ARE THE PITFALLS WITH EARLY RETURNS?

A: More Democrats than Republicans have tended to vote early in the past. In the 2020 election, Biden won 12 Louisiana parishes judging by just the early vote, but just 10 based on the final/total vote. Because early votes are reported shortly after polls close, those results may provide a skewed view of what the final tally will look like. That said, recent voting patterns suggest more Republicans are taking to early voting and the Democratic advantage in that tally may be waning.

Q: WHAT HAPPENS AFTER TUESDAY?

A: The Dec. 10 runoff will decide races where no single candidate gained more than 50% of the vote.

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband Paul's condition “continues to improve." Paul Pelosi is being treated for injuries he suffered after a man broke into their home in San Francisco and severely beat him with a hammer. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time. Her office has said that 82-year-old Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery after surgery to repair a skull fracture. He also suffered serious injuries to his right arm and hands. The 42-year-old suspect is expected to be charged next week. In a letter to congressional colleagues, Nancy Pelosi says the attack has traumatized her family.

Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy

Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy

Former President Barack Obama has returned to the campaign trail in Georgia, framing the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on democracy and urging voters not to see Republicans as an answer to their economic woes. He shared the stage Friday with Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is in a tough reelection fight against Republican Herschel Walker, and Stacey Abrams, who is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Obama told voters that making the economy better isn’t even a possibility under a Republican Party intent on making it harder for Americans to vote. His battleground tour continues Saturday in Michigan and Wisconsin, followed by stops next week in Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The crowd of some 2,000 to 4,000 marchers was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome when thousands of fascists entered the Italian capital. The crowd in Predappio, Mussolini’s birth and final resting place, also was apparently emboldened by the fact that a party with neo-fascist roots is heading an Italian government for the first time since World War II.

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories. David DePape was known in Berkeley, California, as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public. More recently, online posts under DePape's name repeated false claims about COVID vaccines, questioned whether climate change is real and displayed an illustration of a zombified Hillary Clinton dining on human flesh.

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police say they were called to the couple's home, where they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer — and then the intruder beat Pelosi with it before being subdued. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack and returned late Friday to California. The attacker's shouts echoed the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in. That word comes from a person briefed on the investigation who spoke on condition to anonymity to The Associated Press. It's the latest parallel to the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Police say the suspect confronted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi early Friday and, according to AP reporting, demanded to know, “Where is Nancy? Rioters who swarmed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted menacingly, demanding “Where’s Nancy?” Some in the siege were seen inside the Capitol carrying zip ties.

Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman

Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman

A former Trump White House staffer from New Hampshire could make history as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Far-right Republican Karoline Leavitt is 25 and she's facing 42-year-old Democrat incumbent Chris Pappas in one of the most competitive House districts this election year. The 1st Congressional District seat flipped between parties five times in seven elections before Pappas won in 2018. Leavitt worked in President Donald Trump's press office and as communications director for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik. Leavitt has promoted Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. The Nov. 8 race will test the appeal of a far-right candidate in a Democratic-leaning state.

GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has endorsed and plans to campaign for Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. Backing a Democrat is a first for Cheney, a harsh critic of Republican former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary in Wyoming last summer. Cheney announced her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, in a Thursday statement by the Slotkin campaign. The statement notes Cheney plans to headline a campaign event with Slotkin in the Lansing-area district next week. Cheney calls Slotkin “a good and honorable public servant.” Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Their race is considered a toss-up.

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

With Election Day 12 days away, efforts are already underway in courtrooms across the country to sow doubt over the outcome. Since the start of this year, more than 100 election lawsuits have been filed, largely by Republicans. The cases call into question mail-in voting rules, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers. It’s a litigation strategy that stems partly from the failure of Donald Trump and his allies to prevail in overturning the free and fair results of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

Federal prosecutors say the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps.” David DePape has been charged with two federal crimes and a state count of attempted murder. Police say DePape broke into the Pelosis' home in San Francisco and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack. San Francisco’s district attorney announced additional state charges as well against DePape. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Today Explained: Abortion on the Ballot in Midterms Elections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News