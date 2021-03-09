Louisiana widens vaccine access for preexisting conditions

The hopeful news about broadened vaccine access fell on the same day Louisiana marked a more somber benchmark. Exactly a year prior, the state received confirmation of its first COVID-19 case in the New Orleans area.

Since then, 9,050 deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed across the state, and hundreds of additional deaths are suspected. More than 373,000 people in Louisiana have been confirmed to have contracted the virus since the first case, according to the health department.

“This has obviously been a year of great loss and heartbreak, but we have come a long way," Edwards said.

He noted the number of Louisiana residents who have completed the coronavirus vaccine regimen exceeds the number of people confirmed to have been infected by COVID-19 over the last year.

Under the new eligibility rules issued Tuesday by Edwards, much of the adult population of Louisiana’s 4.6 million residents will have access to the vaccine. More than one-third of the state's residents are obese and even more are overweight, according to health data.