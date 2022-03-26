 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Louisiana yard's $19M Navy contract could bring up to $143M

  • 0

MORGAN CITY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana shipyard has a $19 million Navy contract with the potential to build nearly $143 million worth of barges that can house crews while their ships are being repaired. Barracks barges sometimes also house civilians during emergencies.

The Naval Sea Systems Command can order up to eight of the barges, which will be built to house 199 people, Conrad Shipyard LLC of Morgan City said in a news release.

A Pentagon list of contracts signed March 15 says Conrad was among six bidders. The vessels will be built in Amelia. In Navy terms, they’ll be “yard repair, berthing, and messing” craft.

Conrad said its barge will have rooms for medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms, and lounge areas. and will be able to provide food service — or “messing” — for 300 people. They'll be 14 feet (4.3 meters) wide and more than 151 feet (46 meters) long.

People are also reading…

Halter Marine is building larger Navy barges, called auxiliary personnel lighters, at its shipyard in Pascagoula. Those barracks barges can house about 600 people — 74 officers and 537 enlisted personnel. They can provide three meals a day to more than 1,100 people in 20-minute shifts of about 250.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

Watch Now: Related Video

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News