Louisiana's COVID-19 surge starts to stall other surgeries

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — One of Louisiana's largest hospitals announced Monday it has temporarily stopped taking inpatients for nonemergency surgeries, as it grapples with a steadily increasing influx of COVID-19 patients amid the state's latest spike in cases.

Baton Rouge-based Our Lady of the Lake said it will pause scheduling new, nonurgent surgeries that require an inpatient bed for at least three weeks after admitting 25 new COVID-19 patients within the last 24 hours.

Louisiana has one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the nation, worsening this latest surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

Statewide, the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus illness reached 1,221 on Monday, according to state health department data. That's more than double the hospitalization number only 10 days ago.

Our Lady of the Lake — which runs a regional medical center, children's hospital and smaller hospital in the Baton Rouge area — said it has 112 of those COVID-19 patients in its facilities, 40% of those in intensive care.