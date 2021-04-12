Louisiana's latest legislative session moves past pandemic

Similar efforts have been tried and failed in prior years. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards said he's open to the idea if the majority-GOP Legislature doesn't shrink the amount of money coming into state coffers with the overhaul.

The governor won't be giving the usual session speech in the House chamber, saying it would be too tight to follow social distancing rules. Instead, he'll be speaking Monday evening on Southern University's campus. Lawmakers are invited, though many aren't expected to attend.

The Louisiana Capitol is reopened to the public, but masks and temperature checks are required, seating in the House and Senate chambers is limited and caps are placed on the size of groups touring the building.

Lawmakers themselves, however, often don't comply with the statewide mask mandate or suggestions on keeping their distance, and some of the after-hours receptions and parties of the pre-pandemic legislative sessions are returning.