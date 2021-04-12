 Skip to main content
Louisiana's latest legislative session moves past pandemic
AP

Louisiana's latest legislative session moves past pandemic

  Updated
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the Louisiana Legislature opens a regular session Monday that seems more like those of pre-pandemic times, with debates planned on taxes, sports betting, transgender rights and other issues far beyond the virus' aftermath.

Lawmakers will haggle over some COVID-19 topics, such as whether to curb the governor's emergency response authority and possible bans on vaccination mandates. They'll also try to decide how to divvy up more than $3 billion in new federal coronavirus aid heading to Louisiana.

But the agenda for the two-month gathering that begins midday Monday is broad, as lawmakers who saw session plans last year disrupted by the pandemic have a long list of bills they want to debate.

“A lot of people have a pent-up demand,” said Sen. Fred Mills, a Republican from St. Martin Parish. He noted many issues are contentious: “It’ll be like cage wrestling.”

Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, both Republicans, are promoting a sweeping tax rewrite they say is aimed at simplifying the state's tax laws and attracting business.

“The goal of the tax reform is to move Louisiana up on lists, make us a more business-friendly state, stop the outmigration,” Cortez, of Lafayette, said at a recent event to discuss the session.

Similar efforts have been tried and failed in prior years. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards said he's open to the idea if the majority-GOP Legislature doesn't shrink the amount of money coming into state coffers with the overhaul.

The governor won't be giving the usual session speech in the House chamber, saying it would be too tight to follow social distancing rules. Instead, he'll be speaking Monday evening on Southern University's campus. Lawmakers are invited, though many aren't expected to attend.

The Louisiana Capitol is reopened to the public, but masks and temperature checks are required, seating in the House and Senate chambers is limited and caps are placed on the size of groups touring the building.

Lawmakers themselves, however, often don't comply with the statewide mask mandate or suggestions on keeping their distance, and some of the after-hours receptions and parties of the pre-pandemic legislative sessions are returning.

Even amid the virus outbreak, Louisiana doesn’t have the budget shortfalls of years past, thanks in part to federal coronavirus aid. Edwards is asking lawmakers in his $36 billion budget proposal to give public school teachers and college faculty a pay raise. He hasn't outlined his recommendations yet for spending the $3 billion in additional federal assistance on the way.

Sen. Cameron Henry, a Jefferson Parish Republican, said his priority “is to make sure we pass a budget that addresses all the state’s needs, but that doesn’t put us in a hole in the future.” He opposes using one-time federal cash for ongoing programs and services.

Female lawmakers are enraged by an independent report documenting widespread mishandling of sexual misconduct claims by Louisiana State University. They want to pass new requirements for responding to such allegations and secure a firing mandate for those who fail to report incidents.

“We want to ensure that this never happens again,” said Sen. Regina Barrow, the Baton Rouge Democrat whose committee has held repeated hearings on the report.

Some lawmakers will take aim at law enforcement tactics amid the national discussion about racial bias in policing, a debate that has moved close to home with allegations of improper behavior involving the Louisiana State Police.

A task force that studied the issue recommended changes to the handling of complaints against police officers, new limits on chokeholds and no-knock warrants, requirements for anti-bias training and reduction of certain legal protections for law enforcement, among other ideas.

“We have local issues that we could point to that highlight the need to make these changes. Nobody can run from those,” said Baton Rouge Rep. Ted James, a Democrat who leads the Legislative Black Caucus.

The session must end by June 10.

Other debates will involve legalizing recreational marijuana use, loosening gun laws, raising the minimum wage, redesigning Louisiana’s election system and banning transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in schools. Lawmakers also will try to hash out regulations for sports betting, after most parishes authorized the activity.

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte.

