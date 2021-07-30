Louisville women wins $1M vaccine lottery prize in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville woman has won the $1 million prize in Kentucky’s first ‘Shot at a Million Vaccine’ incentive drawing, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.

“I have never experienced anything like this. It’s shocking because you don’t really think you’re going to win,” said the winner, Ginger Schultz. “Why take a chance at getting very sick and possibly die or even passing it on to someone else? That’s what my main concern was."

The Bluegrass state launched the lottery on June 4 in an effort to persuade people to get vaccinated. In the two months since, more than 692,000 adult Kentuckians and more than 40,900 youth have signed up for the lottery.

Coronavirus cases across the state have also risen due to the highly contagious delta variant. As the Democratic governor congratulated the winners, he also encouraged other Kentuckians to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

"Now, with the delta variant surging, it’s more important than ever that we talk about why we’re doing this drawing in the first place. We did it to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Everyone eligible should sign up for a vaccine and the remaining drawing as soon as possible,” he said.