SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love says the Federal Election Commission is siding with her on questions of whether she improperly raised money for a primary that never happened, but the agency isn't commenting and Democrats aren't backing down.

FEC spokesman Christian Hilland said Tuesday they don't speak publicly about their communications, including a conversation the Love campaign said they had with an FEC analyst. He says analysts stay in touch with campaigns, but seldom end probes in a phone call.

Love said Monday that conversation confirmed that most of the $1.1 million taken in ahead of the primary was proper. The campaign has already refunded or redesigned $380,000.

But challenger Ben McAdams' campaign manager points out no official decision has been reached and Love is still facing a separate complaint from the watchdog group Alliance for a Better Utah.

