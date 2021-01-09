Low-key start to Holcomb's new term as Indiana governor

Democrats have criticized Holcomb for not directing more support toward those struggling with lost income during the pandemic, while backing the protection of businesses from possible COVID-19 lawsuits as a top Republican priority.

Senate Democratic leader Greg Taylor of Indianapolis said coronavirus outbreak had also exposed the struggles faced by minorities across the state.

“If this pandemic doesn’t give the governor the platform to address some of those disparities in health care and economics, it just exacerbates the issue,” Taylor said. “And if we don’t do anything about it, it shows that there’s just not an appetite.”

Holcomb said he knows the state faces many ongoing challenges with the coronavirus spread and understands why many people are impatient with business and crowd restrictions.

“I put the pressure back on me and our administration to say, ‘This is not forever. This is temporary,’” Holcomb said. “It’s a whole lot longer of a temporary than we ever imagined. But it is what it is and so how do we deal with it responsibly?”

