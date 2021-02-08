Low turnout expected in Wisconsin primary next week

That's in stark contrast to the record-breaking turnout seen in the November presidential election. One week before that election, 1.3 million absentee ballots had been returned, including nearly 290,000 cast in person.

Wolfe urged voters who had requested absentee ballots not to wait to return them. The U.S. Postal Service advises voters to mail their ballots back one week before the deadline. All absentee ballots must be in by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Feb. 16 in order to count.

Voters can also drop off their ballots at their municipal clerk's office, in an official absentee ballot drop box if one is available, or at their polling place, Wolfe said.

Voters who choose to cast their ballots at the polling place are encouraged — but not required — to wear face coverings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state superintendent's race is open after incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor opted not to seek a full term. She took over for Gov. Tony Evers, who had been superintendent since 2009, after he was elected governor in 2018.

The candidates for that race are Deborah Kerr, who worked 13 years as superintendent of Brown Deer Schools; Jill Underly, superintendent of the Pecatonica Area School District; Shiela Briggs, an assistant state superintendent; Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, who has 25 years' experience in the education field; Steve Krull, a principal in the Milwaukee Public Schools; Troy Gunderson, who worked for 35 years in public schools; and Joe Fenrick, a Fond du Lac High School science teacher for 15 years.

