LSU hires Louisiana revenue secretary as a top administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University has hired the state revenue secretary as its chief administrative officer, starting Tuesday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards congratulated Kimberly Lewis, saying she has done outstanding work in six years as his revenue secretary and as a trusted advisor on issues related to business, the COVID-19 pandemic and health equity.

“An intelligent and exceptional public servant, she has worked tirelessly on behalf of our state and our people," he said in a news release.

Edwards said Deputy Secretary Kevin Richard will become head of the state Department of Revenue when Lewis moves to LSU.

“Lewis will work closely with senior leadership across all of LSU’s campuses, serving as chief advisor to the president and the LSU Board of Supervisors on all fiscal and administrative matters,” the university's news release said. She will also be one of two executive vice presidents for the LSU system.

Lewis is a 1998 graduate of the LSU Law Center, and earned her bachelor's degree in political science and a master's in public administration at LSU.

Under Kathleen Blanco, who was governor from 2004 to 2008, Lewis was senior policy advisor on revenue, economic development and insurance policy.

After that, she became a partner in the tax and estates practice group at Jones Walker LLP.

“Kimberly’s impressive background makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership team and further positions us to meet the needs of Louisiana through our core research and scholarship-related priorities,” said LSU President William F. Tate IV.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

