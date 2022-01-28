 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

LSU hires Louisiana revenue secretary as a top administrator

  • 0

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University has hired the state revenue secretary as its chief administrative officer, starting Tuesday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards congratulated Kimberly Lewis, saying she has done outstanding work in six years as his revenue secretary and as a trusted advisor on issues related to business, the COVID-19 pandemic and health equity.

“An intelligent and exceptional public servant, she has worked tirelessly on behalf of our state and our people," he said in a news release.

Edwards said Deputy Secretary Kevin Richard will become head of the state Department of Revenue when Lewis moves to LSU.

“Lewis will work closely with senior leadership across all of LSU’s campuses, serving as chief advisor to the president and the LSU Board of Supervisors on all fiscal and administrative matters,” the university's news release said. She will also be one of two executive vice presidents for the LSU system.

People are also reading…

Lewis is a 1998 graduate of the LSU Law Center, and earned her bachelor's degree in political science and a master's in public administration at LSU.

Under Kathleen Blanco, who was governor from 2004 to 2008, Lewis was senior policy advisor on revenue, economic development and insurance policy.

After that, she became a partner in the tax and estates practice group at Jones Walker LLP.

“Kimberly’s impressive background makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership team and further positions us to meet the needs of Louisiana through our core research and scholarship-related priorities,” said LSU President William F. Tate IV.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

Gunfire near home of Burkina Faso's leader after army mutiny

Gunfire near home of Burkina Faso's leader after army mutiny

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunfire rang out late Sunday near the home of Burkina Faso's embattled President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, raising the specter that a military coup might still be under way after mutinous soldiers seized a military base earlier in the day.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Family remembers Kuen Chia Yeh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News