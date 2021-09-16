 Skip to main content
LSU is removing 78 students for not following vaccine rules
AP

LSU is removing 78 students for not following vaccine rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University has begun the process of ejecting dozens of students from the institution they say have not followed COVID-19 vaccination rules, a school official said.

The university has started to unenroll 78 students for not following the COVID-19 vaccination rules, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said Wednesday.

Ballard said the goal had been to get everyone in compliance, but the 78 students who who aren't are now being contacted to let them know they are no longer enrolled, WAFB-TV reported.

In August, LSU President William Tate said students would have to show proof of their first vaccine dose by Sept. 10 and show proof of full vaccination by Oct. 15.

