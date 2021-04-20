LSU leader ends presidential bid at school mired in scandal

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The interim president of Louisiana State University, criticized for the school's response to a widespread sexual misconduct scandal, announced Tuesday that he's withdrawing his name from the search for a permanent system leader.

Tom Galligan said he intends to return to the LSU Law Center once the university system completes its search for a new president. He cited the death of his daughter from lung cancer shortly before the university governing board asked him to be interim president and said he wants to be able to spend more time with his family and return to teaching.

“I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the presidential search, though I will remain onboard as Interim President while the university completes its selection process,” Galligan wrote in a letter released by the university.

The announcement comes as LSU is reaching the final phases of its work to develop a list of contenders for the job overseeing the state's flagship university system, which includes two medical schools, a law school, an agricultural center and campuses in Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Eunice and Shreveport.