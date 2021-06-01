 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LSU scandal prompts lawmakers to back new rules for campuses
0 comments
AP

LSU scandal prompts lawmakers to back new rules for campuses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers unanimously voted Tuesday to toughen the rules for how colleges must respond to allegations of sexual assault, harassment and other misconduct. But the House and Senate have to agree on a final approach before a bill can reach the governor's desk.

The two chambers are expected to decide which legislation they'll send to Gov. John Bel Edwards in the remaining nine days of the session.

The measures by Republican Sen. Beth Mizell and Democrat Rep. Aimee Freeman are largely identical, stemming from an independent report that detailed years of widespread mishandling of sexual misconduct claims at Louisiana State University.

“This bill is for the students,” Freeman said.

The proposals aim to close loopholes found in previous college campus safety laws passed in recent years. They would require colleges to fire employees who don’t report sexual misconduct, harassment and abuse allegations covered under federal Title IX laws or who make reports that are knowingly false.

The measures would add new training requirements and detail when employees must report complaints or incidents they witness. They would ban retaliation against people who report allegations and limit their liability from lawsuits. And they would require detailed reports published online from campuses about how they handle Title IX claims.

LSU hired independent law firm Husch Blackwell to review its response to Title IX complaints after reporting by USA Today scrutinized the university’s handling of sexual assault cases implicating two former football players. The report was scathing, outlining multiple examples in which the university ignored and dismissed student allegations of rape, domestic violence and assault.

Louisiana’s female lawmakers held hours of hearings to go through the report and hear from students and others who said their abuse went unaddressed by university officials, particularly in LSU's athletic department. The bills grew out of those hearings.

LSU officials say they are following all the Husch Blackwell recommendations for improvement and creating a new office to handle Title IX complaints. Still, lawmakers bristled about LSU’s decision to briefly suspend two employees rather than fire anyone implicated in years of botched responses to misconduct allegations.

Former football coach Les Miles was pushed out of his coaching job at Kansas after the report detailed allegations of inappropriate behavior with students during his tenure at LSU, which Miles denies. Former LSU system President F. King Alexander resigned from his job leading Oregon State because of his role in the mishandling of sexual misconduct cases at LSU.

———

The bills are filed as Senate Bills 230 and House Bill 409.

———

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Trump looms large in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries in 2022
National Politics

Trump looms large in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries in 2022

  • Updated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With Pennsylvania's wide-open races for governor and U.S. Senate taking shape, Republican candidates with strong ties to Donald Trump are running and considered strong contenders for the party's nominations — a powerful sign of the former president's enduring popularity within the GOP.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News