Lt. Gov. McGeachin faults governor, lawmakers on vaccines

Typically, only governors can call special sessions. But the House never fully adjourned this year under a plan to allow Bedke to simply call lawmakers back to the Statehouse without needing Little’s OK.

There is some disagreement among legal experts over whether the Legislature is still in session because the Senate officially adjourned, while the House only recessed. But lawmakers are proceeding on the belief that the Legislature is only recessed.

McGeachin was backed at the news conference by about 20 people, some identified as health care workers. Several of them spoke in favor of lawmakers or Little intervening in the matter.

About 75 supporters also filled the room, sometimes jeering reporters as they asked questions, even interrupting McGeachin when she tried to respond.

They cheered when McGeachin said she would be acting governor later Thursday, meaning she could issue an executive order potentially stopping mandatory vaccines by employers.

But Little's spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison, said he was only out of the state for about 15 minutes in the morning after landing in eastern Washington on his way to northern Idaho. She said he planned to fly out of Coeur d'Alene when he returned to Boise and would not be out of the state again on the trip.