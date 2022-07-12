 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lt. Gov. McGeachin OKs big pay boost for Idaho GOP official

  • 0
McGeachin-Worker Raise

FILE - Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin gives a media interview during the Republican Party 2022 primary celebration in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. McGeachin has given a big pay boost to an administrative assistant who is also a top Idaho Republican Party official in a move that could hinder the ability of the next lieutenant governor by depleting the office's budget before January's power transition.

 Kyle Green - freelancer, FR171837 AP

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lame-duck Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has given a big pay boost to an administrative assistant who is also a top Idaho Republican Party official in a move that could hinder the ability of the next lieutenant governor by significantly depleting the office’s budget before January's power transition.

McGeachin in an email Monday informed the Idaho Division of Financial Management that Machele Hamilton would go from part-time to full-time and jump from $20,000 to $77,000 annually. Her hourly pay is an increase from $20 an hour to about $37 an hour. Her title in the new role is Director of Strategy and Constituent Services. She is also the first vice-chair of the Idaho Republican Party.

Hamilton is making about $30,000 more than McGeachin’s former chief of staff, Jordan Watters, who resigned in March when McGeachin couldn’t stay within last year’s budget. It's not clear why Hamilton is being paid so much more than Watters, whose chief of staff duties would likely have included everything in the title Hamilton was given.

People are also reading…

Hamilton answered the phone for McGeachin’s office on Tuesday afternoon but said McGeachin wasn’t available. Hamilton declined to comment about her employment in the office, and McGeachin didn’t respond to a message left with Hamilton by The Associated Press concerning Hamilton’s employment.

It’s not exactly clear when Hamilton started her new position. The Idaho controller’s office lists June 17 as her last day as an administrative assistant in McGeachin’s office.

Lawmakers each year consider raises for state workers, this year approving raises of more than 7%. Raises beyond that for state agency workers must go through an administrative process with the Idaho Division of Human Resources that considers reasons and merits before possible approval. Hamilton's raise from what Watters was making is about a 64% increase.

Lori Wolff, administrator of the Idaho Division of Human Resources, said that increase wouldn't make it through her agency.

“I just can't imagine (Hamilton) would have enough additional duties to warrant (that) increase in pay,” she said.

But McGeachin is a statewide-elected constitutional officer, meaning she can simply approve such raises within her office. She can also hire contract work, as she has done in the past. She could, potentially, use the office’s entire budget of $205,000 while she is in office for the next six months, the first half of the state's fiscal year.

Hamilton’s salary is over $90,000 when adding in benefits, using up nearly a fourth of the office’s budget before a new lieutenant governor takes office in January. McGeachin, who is considered part-time, is making about $53,000 annually.

Hamilton, as first vice-chair of the Idaho Republican Party, is in the second most powerful position of the party behind Chairman Tom Luna. Those posts are up for election when the party meets this weekend in Twin Falls. Hamilton, on Facebook earlier this month, said she was running for a second term “to defend the Republican brand.”

In May, Hamilton ran in the Republican primary in a three-person race for a state representative seat in southwestern Idaho but lost.

McGeachin, who challenged Republican Gov. Brad Little for his job in the May primary but lost by a wide margin, has had budget problems since losing a lawsuit involving a public records request that she fought unsuccessfully in court. She ended up carrying over about $1,700 to this year's fiscal budget, which started July 1. That money also has to come out of this fiscal year's budget.

Midway through the state's fiscal budget year, the state will have a new lieutenant governor in early January. Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke faces Democratic candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler in the November election.

Bedke, the heavy favorite to win the office that hasn't been occupied by a Democrat since the late 1970s, through a spokesman declined to comment.

Notably, McGeachin in September 2020 skipped a meeting of Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee and an important vote on restoring $100 million of school funding to attend a campaign fundraiser with Donald Trump Jr. in Stanley in central Idaho. McGeachin on that day tweeted a photo of herself and Hamilton in a convertible driving to Stanley.

Jim Jones, a former chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court as well as a former state attorney general, said McGeachin's raise for Hamilton didn't pass the smell test.

“(McGeachin) is obviously aware that she is going to draw down the budget, making it impossible for her replacement to adequately fund staffing,” Jones said. “Government positions are not there to help your friends make a living. They're there to adequately staff a position within the means available.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness

Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness

The vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee says Donald Trump has attempted to contact a witness who was talking to the panel investigating the attack on the Capitol. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Tuesday that the Justice Department has been notified. She says, “We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously.” The Jan. 6 committee has revealed details of an “unhinged” late-night meeting at the White House as defeated President Donald Trump’s outside lawyers suggested the military seize state voting machines. At Tuesday's hearing, the panel also highlighted the ways that violent far-right extremist groups answered what one lawmaker said was Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington.

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy.

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has agreed during meetings with President Joe Biden to spend $1.5 billion to improve “smart” border technology. It's a move the White House says shows neighborly cooperation succeeding where Trump administration vows to wall off the border and have Mexico pay for it could not. A person familiar with a series of agreements signed after the two leaders met Tuesday says they also called for expanding the number of work visas the U.S. issues and welcoming more refugees. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been formally announced.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person. The decision is a defeat for Democrats in the battleground state who decried Friday's ruling as making it harder to vote. However, the court didn’t address whether anyone other than the voter can return his or her own ballot by mail. That means that anyone could still collect multiple ballots for voters and, instead of putting them in a drop box, instead return them by mail.

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

Singapore hangs 2 drug traffickers despite opposition

Singapore hangs 2 drug traffickers despite opposition

Two drug traffickers have been hanged in Singapore, bringing the number of executions this year in the city-state to four. Activists said the prison department gave the belongings and death certificates for Malaysian Kalwant Singh and Singaporean Norasharee Gous to their families after their execution Thursday morning. Rights groups said the executions were a blatant flouting of international laws. Amnesty International said Singapore is one of just four countries known to have executed people for drug-related offenses in recent years. Kalwant, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, was the second Malaysian to be executed this year. The hanging of another Malaysian in April sparked an outcry because he was believed to be mentally disabled.

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. But so far, he’s struggled to separate his approach from Donald Trump's. Biden is set to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia this coming week. As a candidate, Biden condemned the Trump administration’s policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. As president, Biden has been unable to pressure the Israelis to halt the building of Jewish settlements. Biden will meet with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials say approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump largely overlooked the kingdom’s human rights record and stepped up military sales.

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

As Donald Trump considers another White House run, polls show he's the most popular figure in the Republican Party. But it wasn’t always that way. In 2016, he was competing at one point against a dozen rivals, and he won only about one-third of the vote in key early states. He even lost in Iowa, which kicks off the nomination process. He prevailed because those who opposed his brand of politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival. That same dynamic could repeat itself. With a growing list of candidates gearing up to run, even a Trump diminished by two impeachments and mounting legal vulnerabilities could hold a commanding position in a fractured, multi-candidate primary.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian ammunition depot 'destroyed' in Ukraine's Kherson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News