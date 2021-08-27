Lt. Gov. McGeachin ordered to release task force records

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been ordered to turn over several public documents regarding her education task force to journalists after a judge found she had no legitimate reason to withhold the materials.

In a scathing written ruling made Thursday, 4th District Judge Steven Hippler said McGeachin’s attempts at withholding the documents from public view were so baseless and frivolous that her office should pay the Idaho Press Club’s legal fees plus an additional $750 penalty.

“If public officials were required to disclose public records only to those, including media, they believe will support the government’s actions, we will have shed the principals of our democracy and evolved into an autocratic state where criticism of public officials is not permitted,” Hippler wrote.

The Idaho Press Club sued McGeachin in July, after several journalists said they were wrongly denied access to public records about her newly created Education Task Force charged with investigating alleged “indoctrination” in the state’s public school system. The journalists — Audrey Dutton and Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun, Blake Jones with Idaho Education News and Hayat Norimine with the Idaho Statesman — were generally seeking the copies of the public feedback on the task force that McGeachin’s office had gathered.