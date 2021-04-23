Lt. Gov. Robinson, Rev. Barber headline US House hearing

Robinson received the majority of questions during the two-hour hearing that featured other speakers. He argued the bill is designed to keep Democrats in power, not to ensure that all citizens have the right to vote.

“It’s time that we modernize our election system in this country and stop playing all these silly games based on race, and please stop using me as a Black man as your pawn, and yes, I said it,” Robinson said.

Barber also cited recent changes to voting laws pushed by the Republican-dominated North Carolina legislature that he said suppressed rights of minority voters.

In the 2010s, courts struck down legislative and congressional districts for racial gerrymandering. And a federal appeals court struck down provisions in a 2013 law that reduced the number of early voting days, eliminated same-day registration and required photo identification to vote. Another voter ID law approved in 2018 is now the subject of federal and state lawsuits.

The “For the People” bill would restore fully a key portion of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was made unusable by a 2013 Supreme Court decision.

