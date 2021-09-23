Lynx kittens euthanized in Alaska after placement confusion

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three lynx kittens that were seen around Anchorage were euthanized after their mother was killed and there was confusion about finding a home for them.

The mother and kittens had been seen for weeks in south Anchorage. At some point, the mother and one of the kittens were shot by a homeowner defending chickens, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Alaska's News Source reported that the three remaining lynx regularly returned to the neighborhood.

On Tuesday, a woman reported an encounter between her dog and two of the kittens. The department captured all three lynx and later euthanized them.

Ryan Scott, assistant director of the department's wildlife conservation division, said he thought the Alaska Zoo had earlier expressed interest in accepting more lynx.

But Pat Lampi, the zoo director, said when the department contacted him Tuesday, he said the zoo didn’t have space to permanently keep the kittens but was willing to hold them until a new home could be found.