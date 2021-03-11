Macomb prosecutor to review virus deaths in nursing homes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The prosecutor for Michigan's third-largest county said Thursday he will investigate nursing home-related coronavirus deaths, saying there are questions about whether the transfer of recovering patients into facilities led residents and staff to be infected.

Macomb County's Peter Lucido, a Republican who has criticized Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's nursing home policies in the pandemic, urged families with concerns about a relative's “transfer, incident or death” to submit a form to local law enforcement. He said two reports had already been filed, in Warren and Shelby Township, before his news conference.

He also asked the county medical examiner to establish a team to review the deaths of elderly and vulnerable adults, as allowed under law.

Asked if the probe could result in criminal charges, Lucido said: “We'll have to see where it leads us. Charges won't be determined until there's a full, extensive, fair, open and honest investigation of the case. ... There could be no charges.”

Republican lawmakers have called for investigations into why people with COVID-19 were placed in long-term care facilities, saying it led to infections — though there is no direct evidence.