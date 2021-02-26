 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madigan successor who resigned after 3 days refuses pay
View Comments
AP

Madigan successor who resigned after 3 days refuses pay

{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO (AP) — The hand-picked successor to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan who abruptly resigned this week under pressure has decided not to accept a paycheck for taking the job for three days, the state Comptroller’s Office revealed Friday.

Former state Rep. Edward Guerra Kodatt in an email declined to take the salary he was entitled to under state law, according to Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who had called on Kodatt to not take the full month's pay of $5,788.66

Kodatt, 26, quit Wednesday, days after he was chosen to fill the seat Madigan held for more than 50 years. Kodatt was accused by his sponsors of "questionable conduct," which they didn’t explain.

Mendoza has also called on newly appointed state Rep. Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar to refuse the full month’s salary she’s entitled to under state law. Guerrero-Cuellar was appointed Thursday, with just two business days left in the month. She didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mendoza pointed out Madigan received his final paycheck for representing the 22nd District for most of the month of February.

“Taxpayers should not have to pay three different representatives three full months’ salary for the same seat for the same month,” the comptroller said in a statement.

Madigan was head of the House for all but two years since 1983, the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history. But utility company Commonwealth Edison admitted in a deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors last summer that it engaged in a years-long bribery scheme to influence Madigan for favorable legislation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

On Texas visit, Biden warns Iran 'to be careful'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides
National Politics

COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats’ drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.

+11
More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually
National Politics

More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first bilateral meeting with Canada’s Justin Trudeau since taking office was high on policy, low on pomp and featured a very large swipe at Biden's predecessor as the coronavirus forced the two leaders to convene virtually Tuesday rather than gathering with customary Oval Office fanfare.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News