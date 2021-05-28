Madigan's former chief of staff pleads not guilty to perjury

CHICAGO (AP) — The longtime chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan pleaded not guilty Friday to lying under oath to a federal grand jury that was investigating a bribery scheme involving electric utility Commonwealth Edison.

Timothy Mapes entered the plea through his lawyer during a hearing conducted remotely before U.S. District Judge John Lee, who allowed the 66-year-old to remain free pending trial.

Wednesday’s indictment states Mapes was granted immunity to testify and that his words or evidence he provided can't be used against him in a criminal case unless he committed perjury, gave a false statement or otherwise failed to comply with the immunity order. Mapes testified before the grand jury on March 31, according to the indictment.

Mapes’ attorneys released a statement this week rejecting the perjury allegation, contending the government’s entire case is about Madigan.

“Tim Mapes testified truthfully in the grand jury,” they wrote. “His honest recollections — in response to vague and imprecise questions about events that allegedly took place many years ago — simply do not constitute perjury. This case, of course, is not about him — but about the government’s continued pursuit of his former boss.”