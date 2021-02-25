Madigan's replacement chosen -- for 2nd time in 4 days

Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar is sworn into office as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by former Illinois' Speaker of the House Mike Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday.
Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar is sworn into office as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by former Illinois' Speaker of the House Mike Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday.
For the second time in less than a week, Illinois' former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan speaks during a committee hearing on the Southwest Side to decide who will take over as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The committee appointed Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday.
Illinois' former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan speaks with reporters after a committee hearing on the Southwest Side to decide who will take over as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The committee appointed Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday.
Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar speaks with reporters after she is sworn into office as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by former Illinois' Speaker of the House Mike Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday.
For the second time in less than a week, Illinois' former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan attends committee hearing on the Southwest Side to decide who will take over as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by Madigan since 1971, Thursday morning, Feb. 25, 2021. The committee appointed Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday.
Illinois' former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan speaks during a committee hearing on the Southwest Side to decide who will take over as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The committee appointed Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday.
Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar gets emotional as she speaks with reporters after she is sworn into office as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by former Illinois' Speaker of the House Mike Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday.
Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar speaks with reporters after she is sworn into office as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by former Illinois' Speaker of the House Mike Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday.
By JOHN O'CONNOR
AP Political Reporter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A successor to state Rep. Michael Madigan was chosen Thursday for the second time in four days.
A committee of local Democrats led by Madigan, the former House speaker who resigned his 22nd District Illinois House seat last week after half-a-century, chose community activist Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar.
Guerrero-Cuellar had finished second on Sunday in the process to Edward Guerra Kodatt, the personal choice of Madigan's. Kodatt was forced t resign three days later because of unspecified "questionable conduct."
The 39-year-old Guerrero-Cuellar, operations manager for a community services nonprofit, was nominated by Chicago 23rd Ward Alderwoman Silvana Tabaras, another of the Democratic activists on the ward committee that chooses the replacement. But on Sunday, Kodatt topped the field of 10 candidates because Madigan controls 56% of the weighted vote on such matters by virtue of the number of votes casts for the 22nd District seat in last fall's election.
Kodatt, 26, was formerly a constituent services staff member in the business office shared by Madigan and Chicago 13th Ward Alderman Marty Quinn. His abrupt exit was a major embarrassment at the curtain of Madigan's career, which sustained a fatal blow last summer when he was implicated in a yearslong bribery scheme involving utility company ComEd. He has not been charged with a crime and denies wrongdoing.