Madigan's replacement chosen -- for 2nd time in 4 days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A successor to state Rep. Michael Madigan was chosen Thursday for the second time in four days.

A committee of local Democrats led by Madigan, the former House speaker who resigned his 22nd District Illinois House seat last week after half-a-century, chose community activist Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar.

Guerrero-Cuellar had finished second on Sunday in the process to Edward Guerra Kodatt, the personal choice of Madigan's. Kodatt was forced t resign three days later because of unspecified "questionable conduct."

The 39-year-old Guerrero-Cuellar, operations manager for a community services nonprofit, was nominated by Chicago 23rd Ward Alderwoman Silvana Tabaras, another of the Democratic activists on the ward committee that chooses the replacement. But on Sunday, Kodatt topped the field of 10 candidates because Madigan controls 56% of the weighted vote on such matters by virtue of the number of votes casts for the 22nd District seat in last fall's election.