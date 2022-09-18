 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Maggots key to crisis-time fertilizer for Ugandan farmers

  • 0

KAYUNGA, Uganda (AP) — Moses Wamugango peered into the plastic vats where maggots wriggled in decomposing filth, the enviable project of a neighbor who spoke of the fertilizer problem he had been able to solve.

The maggots are the larvae of the black soldier fly, an insect whose digestive system effectively turns food waste into organic fertilizer. Farmers normally would despise them if they weren't so valuable.

“I want the maggots too," Wamugango said. The agriculture officials who distribute the vats for free took his name two weeks ago and said they would give him four to start. "I am still waiting. The last time they came, they didn't reach my place. That's the problem I have right now."

Uganda is a regional food basket, but rising commodity prices blamed on Russia's war in Ukraine are hurting farmers. Fertilizer prices have doubled or tripled, with some popular products hard to find on the market, according to the African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership, a nonprofit that supports agriculture across the continent.

People are also reading…

Most food produced in sub-Saharan Africa comes from smallholder farmers who deploy family labor. Agriculture experts want governments and outside benefactors to support them more, including via subsidies.

Some who have warned for years about depending too much on synthetic fertilizer see larvae farming as an exemplary effort toward sustainably organic farming. They hope the program can be ramped up one farmer at a time. Larvae farming programs exist in other countries, including Nigeria and neighboring Kenya, where parts of the country are suffering from drought.

In this Ugandan farming district not far from the capital, Kampala, hundreds of smallholder farmers have embraced the farming of the short-lived but fertile insect.

The number of farmers signing up swelled as the price of synthetic fertilizer rose, presenting many with the challenge of how to look after demanding plants such as coffee. From just two participants in January 2021, the number now stands at more than 1,300 larvae farmers.

The arrangement is mutually beneficial. The groups supplying farmers with young larvae and vats, waste management company Marula Proteen and agricultural exporter Enimiro, are assured a steady supply of larvae for their continuous breeding efforts. Farmers are guaranteed a three-fold cash profit over the 14 days they raise larvae on food waste, with the remaining mix of larvae poo and compost left to nourish their gardens.

“I used to be afraid of maggots,” said farmer Joseph Wagudoma, the owner of eight vats received in February. “When I would hear that someone is farming maggots, I would say, ‘How can someone rear maggots?’”

His fear dissipated when he saw an early recruit freely dipping his hands into a vat.

Wagudoma now makes about $10 every fortnightly harvest, enough to buy groceries and even put some money aside. His chickens no longer stray too far, lingering under the suspended vats to catch larvae slipping through. He regularly pours the watery compost around the coffee and vanilla plants he believes are looking increasingly healthy.

“The sun burned people's plants and they died. But for me, the fertilizer I have keeps my soil cold and nice," said the father of six. "My coffee plants now give flowers more beautiful than in the past. What is good I have found in maggots. I get some cash and I get fertilizer as well.”

In Kayunga district, the headquarters of a widening larvae farming program in central Uganda, an early challenge was overcoming farmers' skepticism about the viability of maggots. Now, agricultural extension workers face overwhelming interest from farmers, said Muhammad Magezi of Enimiro.

“Now many of them even come to our hub, come to the gates, to ask for the larvae,” he said. The target of enrolling 2,000 farmers in Kayunga is within reach, and a similar project in western Uganda is underway.

The larvae farming program is “a real solution” to hunger, heavy dependence on imported fertilizer and climate change, said Ruchi Tripathi of the London-based group VSO, which supports farming communities around the world.

“We can no longer continue producing by destroying our soils,” she said. “How much can you exploit the soils and how long do you think it’s going to continue?”

The growing popularity of the larvae farming program means there's hope for transitioning away from synthetic fertilizer in some African countries, she said.

African cities would do well to have plants like one in Kampala that takes only a fraction of tons of daily waste to feed its larvae breeding hub, said Tommie Hooft van Huijsduinen of the Marula Proteen group supporting out-growers in Kayunga.

With the price of synthetic fertilizer now discouragingly high for some farmers, he said, his plant has more orders than it's able to supply. At $11 per 50-kilogram (110-pound) bag, his product is four times less expensive than synthetic fertilizer on the market — and in demand among commercial coffee farmers who are gauging its performance.

“What we've seen is that before (the war in Ukraine) we were looking for customers and we were convincing them to come and try it out," he said. Now that has changed: "I wish I had more fertilizer.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

UN warns 6 million Afghans at risk of famine as crises grow

UN warns 6 million Afghans at risk of famine as crises grow

The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with 6 million people at risk of famine. Martin Griffiths urged donors to restore funding for economic development and immediately provide $770 million to help Afghans get through the winter. He spoke at the U.N. Security Council Monday where the United States argued with Russia and China over who should pay. Griffiths said Afghanistan faces multiple crises -- humanitarian, economic, climate, hunger and financial.  He said more than half the Afghan population -- some 24 million people -- need assistance and close to 19 million face acute food insecurity.

Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway

Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway

A plan to dismantle a 1-mile-long depressed freeway that was built in Detroit by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago is a big winner of federal money. The $104.6 million for the Interstate 375 project is the first Biden administration grant being awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The grant is among $1.5 billion in transportation grants being handed out Thursday to 26 projects nationwide thanks to increased funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law. Advocates say the money is a key first step that will inspire dozens of citizen-led efforts underway in other cities to dismantle highways.

US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics

US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics

The State Department says Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries. The department cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia’s global covert efforts to support policies and parties sympathetic to Moscow. The cable released Tuesday does not name specific Russian targets but says the U.S. is providing classified information to select individual countries.

'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture

'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture

A Ukrainian volunteer medic captured by Russian forces during their deadly siege of the port city of Mariupol has told U.S. lawmakers how Russians routinely tortured her and other prisoners, killing many. Yuliia Paievska spoke Thursday to the Helsinki Commission, which promotes international compliance with human rights. Paievska told of fellow Ukrainian prisoners screaming in pain for weeks from the torture before dying. She said a 7-year-old boy died in her lap because she had none of the medical gear needed to treat him. Her care of the wounded during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war drew global attention after her bodycam footage was provided to The Associated Press.

Biden: Hate-fueled violence 'has no place in America'

Biden: Hate-fueled violence 'has no place in America'

President Joe Biden gathered educators, faith leaders and others who have experienced violence firsthand for a discussion Thursday on how stop the violence, and promised action. In 2020, hate crimes in the U.S. were the highest in more than a decade, and the Justice Department has said it would increase efforts to counter it. Now, political violence fueled by lies about the 2020 election is overlapping with hate crimes. A growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former president.

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap excess producer profits

Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap excess producer profits

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to cap the revenue of electricity producers that are making extraordinary profits because of the effects of the war in Ukraine and climate change. She said Wednesday that the proposal could raise $140 billion to help people in the European Union hit by spiraling energy prices. Von der Leyen says “it is wrong to receive extraordinary record revenues and profits benefiting from war and on the back of consumers.” She also says the bloc’s electricity market must be reformed to reduce how much natural gas influences electricity prices. All the proposals would need approval by the 27 EU countries.

US scoffs as Bosnian Serb leader claims he can spy on US

US scoffs as Bosnian Serb leader claims he can spy on US

The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo has described claims by the Bosnian Serb leader that his security services are eavesdropping on the American ambassador to Sarajevo as “blustering.” It added that his separatist policies are “gambling” with the future of the Serb entity in the Balkan state. Milorad Dodik, a member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, claimed at an election rally on Wednesday that the Bosnian Serb spying agency is now capable of listening to the conversations by U.S. Ambassador Michael Murphy and his staff. The U.S. embassy tweeted that “what we say in private is the same as what we say in public -- the United States remains committed to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and multiethnic character."

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Nick Nurse, an NBA Head Coach and Carroll native talks about hiring fellow Iowans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News