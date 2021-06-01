Mail-in voting law spurring new tensions over elections

On Tuesday, a top state election official sided with Republican lawmakers and told counties that voters must sign and date their mail-in ballot envelope for their ballot to be counted.

That message came after Philadelphia and its suburban counties decided to count undated ballots in Pennsylvania's May 18 primary election.

On Friday, leaders of the state House Republican majority warned that they will seek the removal from office of two Philadelphia election commissioners, Lisa Deeley and Omar Sabir, both Democrats, if they allow undated ballots to be counted.

A legal challenge is also possible in court to stop Philadelphia and the suburban counties — Chester, Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery — from counting the undated ballots if election officials there do not change their minds, said Adam Bonin, a lawyer who specializes in election law and often represents Democratic candidates.

Philadelphia and its suburbs, in response, could counter that Pennsylvania's handwritten date requirement violates federal law that prohibits states from disqualifying ballots for an error that is immaterial to determining whether someone is eligible to vote, Bonin said.