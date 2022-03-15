 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maine audits years of vehicular crimes to suspend licenses

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine has announced a new process to make sure the driving licenses of people who commit serious vehicular crimes are being suspended on time.

According to a joint statement by Maine officials, the state will also review cases from the last 10 years to see how many suspensions fell threw the cracks, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.

State officials are conducting the review after a recent car crash involved a man who was convicted of killing another driver during a 2019 police chase and should have had license suspended, but did not.

The state Bureau of Motor Vehicles said at least four cases that should have been sent to the agency by courts have been identified. Those drivers have already had their licenses suspended for prior offenses, the newspaper reported.

Maegan Maloney, the district attorney in Kennebec and Somerset counties and president of the Maine Prosecutors’ Association, said the review could find additional cases that require immediate action on convictions that occurred last year, but were never communicated to the bureau.

The review could take several months, the newspaper reported.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Portland Press Herald.

