Maine ban on religious tuition funding goes to Supreme Court

The makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court has changed since then. Former President Donald Trump's nominations of Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett caused a conservative shift in the court.

The Institute for Justice contends the Maine case is bolstered by a lawsuit its attorneys brought in Montana. In that case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that states must give religious schools the same access to public funding that other private schools receive, preserving a Montana scholarship program that had largely benefited students at religious institutions.

Bindas said the Supreme Court has “shown a commitment to providing robust protection for religious liberty in recent years" by ensuring that parents who believe a religious education is best for their children are not penalized for their choice.

“We are optimistic that the court will act with that same commitment here, so that all parents can access the schools that are best for their kids, whether religious or non-religious,” he said Friday.

The current Maine lawsuit was rejected by the 1st U.S. Circuit of Appeals in Boston in October after the ruling in the Montana case. There’s no timetable for the Supreme Court to decide whether to consider the appeal.