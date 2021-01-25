Maine can't afford same tax credit as feds on pandemic aid

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Mills administration told lawmakers Monday the state cannot afford to fully mirror federal tax cuts on pandemic aid that funneled into Maine, saying it would cost $100 million. Republicans pushed backed, saying more needs to be done to help hard-hit businesses.

Several billion dollars in federal pandemic relief flowed into Maine, and the federal government opted against taxing the forgivable loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and other grants to businesses.

But the federal government went even further by allowing business owners to deduct the expenses they paid with the money, extending the impact of the stimulus but hurting state budgets in the process.

The federal government didn't take into account implications for states, said Kirsten Figueroa, the state’s budget commissioner.

“Without additional funding to the states to pay for this effort, this is a conformity provision that is challenging state governments across the nation,” Figueroa told lawmakers on Monday.

Legislative Republicans said after the testimony Monday that the governor should find a way to avoid further harm to struggling businesses.