Maine Capitol Police chief apologizes for social media posts

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor and public safety commissioner said they are troubled by the State House police chief's social media posts deriding mask mandates, questioning the results of the presidential election and supporting a police officer who called for violence against Black Lives Matter protesters.

Gov. Janet Mills and Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck issued a statement Friday in which they said Capitol Police Chief Russ Gauvin assured them “of his commitment to upholding his duties and responsibilities, regardless of any personal beliefs.”

"We are troubled and concerned by what we have read and have asked that the matter be reviewed through existing personnel process to determine whether any state policies were violated,” they said.

Leaders of the Legislature warned that State House police must maintain the confidence of lawmakers, state employees and the public.

“Should these professionals be unable to maintain public trust, they should tender their resignations,” Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Ryan Fecteau said in a statement.