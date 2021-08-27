 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maine Capitol Police tap veteran Mass. officer to be chief
0 Comments
AP

Maine Capitol Police tap veteran Mass. officer to be chief

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A veteran Massachusetts officer has been tapped as the new chief of the Maine Capitol Police.

Matthew Clancy, who has been in law enforcement for 35 years, will take the position as chief, the Maine Department of Public Safety said Friday.

Clancy is currently the interim chief of the Plympton, Massachusetts Police Department since August of 2019, a position he previously held from 2002 to 2010. He also served as police chief in Duxbury, Massachusetts, Bangor Daily News reported.

In addition, he serves as an adjunct professor at Bridgewater State University and served more than a decade on the board of directors of the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.

“I am dedicated to the advancement of professional and accountable policing. Accountability, transparency, organizational integrity and community engagement are at the core of my policing philosophy,” Clancy said.

Clancy will replace Robert Elliot, who assumed control of the agency in January after Russell Gauvin was placed on leave. Gauvin retired amid an uproar over social media posts he made promoting falsehoods about masks and the 2020 presidential election.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bangor Daily News.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Refugee agencies scrambling to help Afghans

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision
National Politics

Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision

  • Updated

HANOI (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances.

+14
Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline
National Politics

Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last-minute decision to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan to help partially evacuate the U.S. Embassy is calling into question whether President Joe Biden will meet his Aug. 31 deadline for fully withdrawing combat forces. The vanguard of a Marine contingent arrived in Kabul on Friday and most of the rest of the 3,000 are due by Sunday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News