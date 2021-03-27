Maine GOP rejects censuring Collins over impeachment vote

Collins, who was reelected in November and is the only current Republican federal office holder in New England, has said previously that she upheld her constitutional duty as a senator to render “impartial justice.” She has also said that the party should be more focused on winning elections instead than in looking at the past.

“I think that we need to send a message that you can be a good Republican and not necessarily agree with every position taken by the party,” the fifth-term senator has said.

Democrats control the governorship and both chambers of the state Legislature. And Democrat Craig Hickman easily defeated Republican William Guerrette this month in a special election for the Senate District 14 seat.

Collins is not alone in Congress in taking heat for her vote at home. The Louisiana GOP censured U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, and the Wyoming GOP censured U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney for her House vote to impeach Trump.

